UK’s May & Corbyn questioned by public on TV show

Believers in the Labour surge can point to the broader polling evidence – it is not just Labour’s headline support that has improved but Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership ratings have also risen sharply, albeit from a low base, while May’s are down. That marked a break from the Conservative pledge under former Prime Minister David Cameron in a 2015 election campaign not to raise income tax, national insurance contributions or VAT. And the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn and some of the opposition parties have been attacking the conservatives saying that one of the things that they’ve done by cutting funding for the police, cutting funding for the security services is make Britain more vulnerable. The polls also have longstanding problems with political engagement – they recruit too many political enthusiasts, and people taking polls tend to exaggerate their likelihood of voting. Mr Corbyn has been able to portray himself as an anti-establishment underdog, proffering populist spending increases, and he has largely avoided major mistakes.

In contrast, if opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – who voted against European Union membership in 1975 – can entice enough younger pro-EU supporters out to vote Labour in the hope of a “softer” Brexit, he could be in with a chance. She’s enjoyed something of a honeymoon period with the voters.

Survation said the Conservatives were on 40 percent and Labour on 39 percent, indicating May’s lead has collapsed by 11 percentage points over two weeks and that her majority was now in doubt.

Labour accused the Tories of “smears, innuendo and fake news” after the 85-second montage of various statements by Mr Corbyn was watched millions of times online.

Mr Gwynne added: “I think what we’ve seen is they have now ditched the mantra strong and stable, she is weak and wobbly, she won’t debate head to head with Jeremy Corbyn – this is an election she called and she’s tried to hide away from the public and from scrutiny”.

His speech came ahead of a high-profile BBC One Question Time in the city, on which he and Prime Minister Theresa May will be grilled separately by voters.

Defending her decision to call an early election, the Prime Minister said she was willing to go back on her promise “because this is a really important moment for our country”. Speaking on the campaign trail in Lincoln, he said: ‘I think there’s complete chaos going on at the top of the Government.

An audience member told him: “I’d rather have it and not use it than not have it at all”. But Corbyn showed up, faced every issue, and even owned up to the minor fumbles he made on topics such as nuclear deterrence.

His stance won support from some.

In awkward scenes, Mrs May listened as a partially sighted voter who had waited 18 months for counselling became emotional as she recounted a bad experience with the Work Capability Assessment.

A nurse complained his pay had fallen 14 per cent in real terms.

Mrs May was unapologetic.

