UK threat level to remain at severe following London attack -PM May

Numerous police were wearing face masks as they arrived Sunday morning to patrol the scene, where attackers using a van and knives left six people dead and more than 40 others injured.

It has also emerged that two people said they had warned the police about the behaviour of one of the attackers. “If they did this, could have been prevented and lives could have been saved”, she said. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London.

“We can not allows this ideology the safe space it needs to breed, yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide”, she said at a news conference.

May also called for worldwide agreements to regulate cyberspace and deny terrorism the “safe space it needs to breed”.

Britain suffered its third major extremist attack in three months on Saturday night when three men using a van and knives killed seven people in a busy area of London.

Among those stabbed was a British Transport Police officer, who was one of the first responders on the scene and received injuries to his face.

“The situation these officers were confronted with was critical, a matter of life and death”, Rowley said.

The three attackers, who were wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers in an “unprecedented” hail of bullets.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded.

He said police were increasingly confident the attack had been carried out by three individuals, but needed to establish whether others were involved in the planning. Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, former Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday: “A travel ban will be cannon fodder to the recruiters”. The alleged connection to the attack was not revealed.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”, May said.

Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured. An off-duty London police officer also was injured.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday.

“It was horrific”, he said.

“He was right in front of me with only the glass of the door between us”.

Trump took that as a false reassurance.

And on Sunday he tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”. “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”, the president wrote, calling on USA courts to affirm his administration’s “travel ban” on people from six majority-Muslim nations.

Mr Khan said they were shocked by what had happened, and as a community wanted to do everything possible to condemn the atrocities.

In another statement on Sunday morning, Khan urged Londonders “to remain calm and vigilant in the days ahead”. Among the wounded were German, French, Spanish and Australian citizens, officials said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts.

But the building’s very presence has provoked the ire of racists and Islamophobes in the area, it said.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. Abedi died at the scene.

The rightwing UK Independence Party has broken with other parties by announcing it will continue its general election campaign despite the terrorist attack.