UK to observe one minute’s silence for victims of London attack

“We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery”, he said.

Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

Trump made the remarks during a Sunday night fundraising event at Ford’s Theater in Washington.

In a string of Twitter comments, the US leader vowed support for Britain, criticized London’s mayor and took a tough stance on fighting terrorism.

London mayor Sadiq Khan’s swift response to the unfolding terrorist attack as well as law enforcement is being praised by the British public, with those responsible being gunned down before they could unleash more horror.

And he took an opportunity to defend his own resistance to gun control in the USA, saying: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

Twelve people were arrested on Sunday morning in Barking, east London, following a raid at an apartment belonging to one of the three attackers that were shot dead by police on Saturday night.

After a few hours, Khan finally responded to Trump. The attack lasted eight minutes and the three known suspects were shot dead at the scene. Seven died and 48 were taken to hospital. “There’s no reason to be alarmed”, he had said.

The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Meanwhile President Trump pledged America’s support for the United Kingdom on twitter, but seemed to take the opportunity to push for certain policy priorities- declaring “We need the travel ban as an extra layer of safety”.

Crowther added that “for an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud”.

A man lays flowers at a police cordon on Borough High Street, south of Borough Market, below posters regarding the May 22 Manchester terror attack, in London on June 4, 2017, in tribute to the victims of the London June 3 terror attack. The president tweeted in part, “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”