UK trying to establish if London attackers had support

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee on Monday to discuss the response to the attack which comes ahead of a national election on Thursday.

A statement from her family said she “believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”.

Residents said they heard loud bangs and gunshots.

British author JK Rowling also slapped down Mr Trump for his criticism of the London Mayor.

A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London.

Officers say they know the identities of the men who carried out the attack and will release the names “as soon as operationally possible”.

Details have been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the USA media, triggering a row between the British and American governments.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the London terror attacks.

The first victim has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance. Of these 36, are still being treated, 21 one of whom are in a critical condition.

A memorial is planned for 6 p.m. (1 p.m. ET) local time Monday in the capital’s Potters Field Park, as the city continues to digest its second attack in two months.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned an attack in the country is “highly likely” but urged Brits to stay “calm”. “As a city we will stand united against terror”.

Speaking on This Week on RTE Radio One, Mr O’Dwyer said that as they got up from their table to leave the restaurant, they saw a commotion outside on the street.

He recounted: “There were sirens at the end of the street and they had been going on for a good 15 minutes while we were finishing up our dinner”.

“And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online”, she added.

They were all arrested at two separate addresses in Barking on Sunday.

The man, who himself was reportedly radicalised by YouTube videos, tried to convince his neighbour’s children to convert to Islam on two separate occasions.

The paper said that he was later seen “walking calmly towards an ambulance escorted by a police officer holding a makeshift bandage to his neck”.

“And that day I realised that I need to contact the authorities”, he said.

Ms Mansoor described the confusion of the crowd as they ran from the scene, as people were shouting “there’s been an attack”, “people are stabbing”, “there’s a guy stabbing people” and “run”.

‘We will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us, ‘ she said.

The scene of the attack is also right next to London Bridge station, a key railway terminus and a busy interchange on the London Underground network. While the visit would be meant to show solidarity many critics argue that it would come at a bad time, following the attacks and with the general election on June 8.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

And the senior United States official in London on Sunday evening commended Mr Khan for his “strong leadership” in the wake of the attack. “As president I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores”, he told reporters.