UKIP says won’t suspend election campaigning after London attack

“But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said there will be no campaigning Sunday just days before the June 8 election.

The move marks the second time campaigning in this election has been halted in response to a terrorist attack.

The Welsh Labour leader will start the day in the Ynys Mon constituency, where his party faces a stiff challenge from Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives, and he will finish in Wrexham.

Hagan Lockyear wrote: “I don’t want to see people hurt any more, and I fear that on June 8th, our polling stations will be a target for those demonic creatures who try to strike fear into us”.

Campaigning by most parties for the general election in Cambridge will, along with the rest of the United Kingdom, be suspended today (Sunday, June 4) in light of the June 3 terrorist attack in London.

In 2001, Tony Blair had to postpone an entire election by a month because of an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.