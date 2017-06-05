Ultimate fan boy Drake meeting Celine Dion is just the cutest

Last night’s Billboard Music Awards proved a momentous occasion: Drake broke the record for most decorated musician in the show’s history in one night, with 13 wins. However, his evening of personal highlights didn’t end there, as he met fellow Canadian star Celine Dion, who also performed on the evening, backstage. Not only did she start dancing to “Believe“, but the press forgot they were working and joined her in a sing-along.

Wearing a dress with large shoulders resembling angel wings, Dion held nothing back during her performance of the song that, even the singer admits, can grow old sometimes.

Hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 22, 2017.

Cher and Celine Dion each reflected on their own iconic careers and incredible songs on Sunday night’s awards show, while a moment of silence was held for rocker Chris Cornell, who died Thursday in Detroit.

“I turned 71 yesterday”, she said. What did you think of her performance? On receiving the silverware Drake was joined on stage by his father, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj amongst others.

Finally, Dion gave permission for Drake and his musician father, Dennis Graham, who is also a Celine worshipper, to have their photograph taken with her.

When it comes to who inspired her in her life, Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, thanked her mother, who told her: “You’re not going to be the smartest, you’re not going to be the prettiest, you’re not going to be the most talented, but you’re going to be special”.

The BTS “Army” of fans voted for the award on Twitter and on the awards website, using the hashtag #BTSBBMAS more than 300 million times – yes, you read that right.

This soaring anthem was the best-selling single of 1998 and won Dion three Billboard Music Awards back then.