UN chief announces new talks on Cyprus reunification in June

In remarks to the press after the meeting he had with the two leaders, at the United Nations headquarters in NY, the Secretary-General Antón Guterres said in a statement he read out to the press: “The leaders and the Secretary-General agreed on the need to reconvene the Conference on Cyprus in June in line with the 12 January statement of the conference”.

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots are ready to take part in a summit in Geneva to work out a peace accord reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus as long as Greek Cypriots drop unacceptable “conditions”, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades met Guterres in NY in search of a way forward in the talks.

No firm date was announced, but Guterres said he would consult with Britain, the European Union, Greece and Turkey on the timing.

President Anastasiades and Akinci are in NY, having accepted an invitation to dinner by the UN Secretary General in an effort to help make headway in the Cyprus peace process.

The UN-led talks hit a wall nine days ago after the sides failed to agree on the terms to advance the reunification talks toward a final summit.

The island’s Greek Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades insists on first dealing with the issue of the withdrawal of Turkish troops that Greek Cypriots consider a threat.

The eastern Mediterranean island was divided into a Turkish Cypriot state in the north and a Greek Cypriot administration in the south after a 1974 military coup was followed by the intervention of Turkey as a guarantor power. The main obstacle is the future of around 35,000 Turkish soldiers on the island.

In January, an worldwide conference on Cyprus had opened in Geneva with representatives from Britain, Greece and Turkey — the island’s three guarantor powers.

He said his special adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, will engage with all participants “in preparation of the common documents to guide discussions on security and guarantees”.

“If you’re talking about zero troops and zero guarantees, then there’s nothing left to talk about”, Cavusoglu told reporters after talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Guterres said the leaders agreed to continue parallel negotiations in Geneva on all other outstanding issues including the territory that their respective federal zones should control, the return of property or compensation, and governance and power sharing.

Mr Guterres said both leaders agreed that the issue of security is “of vital importance” and would be given a high priority.

“What we need from now on is political will and determination more than ever – and more than time”, he said.

Anastasiades told reporters he expects the talks to “pave the way for a constructive dialogue in order to reach not just progress but a settlement”.