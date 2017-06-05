Undercover activist investigating Ivanka Trump’s shoe factory arrested, others missing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she did know anything about the situation and declined further comment.

“We appeal to President Trump, Ivanka Trump herself, and to her related brand company to advocate and press for the release our activists“, China Labor Watch said.

China Labor Watch’s Li said Hua and another investigator, Li Zhao, had worked covertly at a shoe factory in the city of Dongguan, in Guangdong province, that was owned by the Huajian Group.

The arrest and disappearances came amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on the country’s advocacy groups and civil society.

William Nee, China Researcher at the rights group, said: “Activists exposing potential human rights abuses deserve protection, not persecution from the authorities”. In March, President Trump won approval for dozens of trademarks in China, where it is notoriously hard for foreign companies to protect their brand names.

And while President Trump made a pledge in his January inauguration speech to “buy American and hire American”, US Customs bills of lading examined by AFP revealed that more than 50 tonnes of Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, bags and clothes were steaming towards American ports from China even as he spoke. “The only reason we think this case is different is that this is Ivanka Trump’s factory”.

Trump has himself sought dozens of trademarks in China. We’ll have to wait and see, he added, “to what extent business is trumping any kind of consideration of the diplomatic capital of the U.S.in promoting human rights, labor rights and democracy”.

Analysts say China’s government has not hesitated to avail itself of the back channel to the White House provided by Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

“It was a huge blow when the police called me”, Deng said after the arrest in Ganzhou, in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province.

Hua Haifeng’s wife Deng Guilian said she hasn’t spoken to her husband since Sunday but has been told he’s been detained under suspicion of “illegal monitoring” which allegedly included the use of “eavesdropping equipment”.

China Labor Watch told Reuters that two other activists have gone missing.

The nonprofit organization’s executive director, Li Qiang, said Thursday he still had not been able to confirm the status of the two missing men.

AP was unable to reach the other investigators’ families.

In May, it issued an interim report on working conditions at Huajian’s factories, alleging that employees were forced to work at least 12-and-a-half hours a day and at least six days a week – at a monthly salary of about 2,500 yuan ($365).

Both factories produced Ivanka Trump shoes, Mr Li said.

“For years, Ivanka Trump has ignored public reports of bad labor conditions at a factory that makes her shoes“, Adrienne Watson, the DNC’s deputy communications director Adrienne Watson said in a statement. Nine West did not respond to requests for comment.

The Watch has been investigating working conditions at the factories of the world’s most well-known companies for over 17 years. She said she was notified of his arrest, but not where he was being held, in a phone call from a Jiangxi public security bureau. She wants to keep from upsetting them. Hua Haifeng was stopped at the border May 25 and later questioned by police, Li said. Next month, it was expecting to publish a report accusing the company of excessive overtime, low pay as well as possible student intern misuse.