Unease about white supremacy grows after Portland stabbings

“TriMet stands together with our community”, the agency said in a statement.

After several attempts to get Christian to calm down, he made a sudden move in the direction of victim Taliesin Namkai-Meche, who responded by standing up.

Namkai-Meche and Best died of multiple stab wounds, the affidavit said. You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism.

The suspect, who on Saturday morning was booked and charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and other charges, is a known white supremacist in the Portland area, according to The Portland Mercury.

Commotion erupted outside the courtroom as the man charged with stabbing three men aboard a Portland light-rail train was arraigned. Forde told police he heard Christian say something about “decapitating heads”.

The probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday offers the most complete official account to date of the events that unfolded Friday on a light-rail auto packed with commuters eager to get home for the Memorial Day weekend. Micah Fletcher, who was nearby, got up and stood next to Namkai-Meche.

“These people need to be reminded that this is about them, that they are the real victims here”, he said. “I can die in prison a happy man”, the affidavit said. That’s what I’m doing. “As much as I can, in whatever way I can”. Fletcher survived and was released from the hospital Monday.

Destinee Mangum, 16, told CNN affiliate KPTV that she and her friend, who was wearing a hijab, were on the MAX light-rail train Friday when Christian confronted them with several hateful remarks. Telephone messages left at the home of Christian’s mother Sunday and Monday were not returned.

He made repeated outbursts in court.

Public defender Gregory Scholl has been assigned to Christian’s case, Borg said.

Two deputies flanked Christian – listed in court documents as being at least 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds – during the brief court hearing. Three men on the train intervened before police say Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

“You’ve got to put your life on the line sometimes if you can afford it”, he told ABC News.

Christian has three prior felonies.

The aggravated murder charges carry a maximum penalty of death.

Christian, 35, did not enter a plea Tuesday.

“Do something!” Christian shouted as he shoved Fletcher in the chest and appeared to pull a folded knife from his pocket that he concealed in his hand, the affidavit said.

But he choked up when he spoke about the two men who died, Namkai-Meche and Best. One is black and the other was wearing a hijab.

TEMPLETON: Police say that they are investigating what they call his extremist beliefs.

He told jailers he has no permanent address. She and another man stayed by the recent college graduate’s side, she told the Oregonian. The third is still in the hospital and expected to survive.

Deliverance says she is grieving but proud of her son’s selfless action. She says such a step would deeply honor her son’s sacrifice.

He was drinking sangria from a large, bladder-style bag and began shouting anti-Muslim slurs once he spotted the two young women, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Lufkin.

Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Julie Reed spokeswoman said Tuesday that the 21-year-old man was discharged. In one of his poems, he spoke out against the prejudice faced by Muslims since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The police auto, equipped with audio and video recording devices, captured statements from Christian, a suspect in the stabbing deaths of two people on a Portland light rail.

The attack happened Friday, the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims.

On Monday, a tweet from his official presidential Twitter account read: “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”. “Let’s do them honor by standing with them and carrying on their legacy of standing up to hate and bigotry and violence”. “Our prayers are w/ them”.

In the wake of the attack, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking the federal government to cancel a permit for what he called an “alt-right” rally scheduled for this Sunday, saying the event could make a hard situation worse.