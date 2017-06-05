United Kingdom election: Conservatives confused on taxes, Labour closing in

Previous opinion polls suggested Prime Minister Theresa May’s party would increase its majority of 17 seats.

A Kantar poll showed the Conservatives’ share of the vote had increased by one percentage point since last week to 43pc, while Labour’s had dropped by one point to 33pc.

A total of eight polls carried out since the May 22 Manchester suicide attack have shown May’s lead over the Labour Party narrowing, with some suggesting she might not win the landslide predicted just a month ago.

May’s Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called in April.

“We are fighting this election to win and we are mounting a fantastic campaign in order to get that message across of how different our society and our politics could be”, he said.

But if she does not handsomely beat the 12-seat majority Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority could be undermined just as she tries to deliver what she has told voters will be a successful Brexit.

The Conservatives would still be the biggest party, but would not have an overall majority.

That would raise questions about the future of Brexit, Britain’s $2.5 trillion economy and British policy on a range of issues including corporate taxation and government spending and borrowing.

Labour is predicted to win 48% of votes in the seat, according to the latest YouGov polling figures.

The weak pound helped lift the FTSE 100 35 points, or 0.5%, to 7,555 with technology and industrial stocks providing the upward momentum.

However, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in a ComRes poll since she became prime minister last July.

Corbyn, a 68-year-old peace campaigner, has been pulling in big crowds at rallies across the country despite warnings from opponents in his own party that he is leading Labour to the worst defeat in its history. The Labour leader said: “I’m very sorry this is not a debate, this is a series of questions”.

Challenged about shadow global trade secretary Barry Gardiner’s assertion that the United Kingdom would “absolutely be poorer” after Brexit, Mr Corbyn said: “I don’t think we necessarily would be poorer”.

On Brexit, Mr Corbyn defended his team’s ability to handle the negotiations, with immediate legislation to protect the rights of EU nationals in the United Kingdom and work to “guarantee trade access to the European markets and protection for the conditions we have achieved through EU membership”. “And even if his promises are practically impossible and economically catastrophic, set against the Tories’ unnecessarily defensive campaign it’s small wonder he appears to be picking up support”. Instead, May sent her interior minister, Amber Rudd, who dismissed the leaders as members of a “coalition of chaos”.

“Her resolve on Brexit is not in doubt; but her ability to deliver the best deal for Britain in terms of the closest possible relationship with the European Union is worryingly unclear”, it said.