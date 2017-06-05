United Kingdom election to go ahead on June 8

Corbyn’s speech in Carlisle signaled the end of a temporary break in campaigning by the three major political parties – Labour, Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats – after the attack.

“Our position on tax hasn’t changed”, May said while on a visit to West Yorkshire in northern England.

“You’ve seen our record”. She is, quite literally, demanding that we put all our faith in her and no questions asked. “I want to form a Labour government with a majority to carry out this unbelievable programme which can give so much hope and opportunity to so many people”.

While British pollsters all predict May will win the most seats in Thursday’s election, they have given an array of different numbers for how big her win will be, ranging from a landslide victory to a much more slender win without a majority.

But she has been accused of seeking to take advantage of her party’s 20-point poll lead over the opposition Labour party – which has now dwindled to the low single figures. After all, if you’re insisting that the main point of this election is leadership, specifically, your leadership, then it doesn’t say much for your leadership when you can’t even be bothered to turn up and lead a debate. Opinion polls have shown Corbyn’s Labour catching up fast with May’s Conservative Party, putting into doubt her gamble that a snap election would boost her majority.Last month U.S. President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist extremists, making an impassioned plea to “drive out” terrorists, while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims.

“The only way they can be sure their taxes won’t rise is to vote Conservative”.

May later softened the proposal by saying there would be a limit on the amount people would have to pay.

The latest confusion over income tax underscores the challenge facing the next government to meet the growing costs of public services at a time when Britain’s budget deficit remains large, and with Brexit-related uncertainty likely to weigh on the economy.

The Conservative manifesto, published last month, said there would be no increase in VAT but dropped David Cameron’s pledge in the 2015 general election not to raise income tax or national insurance contributions. It was then forced into a U-turn after Conservative lawmakers, wary of alienating small businesspeople, protested that it broke the 2015 pledge.

For Labour, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Sir Michael’s comments showed the Tories were the party for “the few, not the many”.

Following a row with the Conservatives over the composition of its audience in a debate on Monday, the BBC said its Question Time audience was balanced, with a third of those present planning to vote Conservative, a third for Labour and the rest undecided.

Labour has said it will raise income taxes on people earning more than 80,000 pounds ($103,152) a year, while promising no increases for the other 95 percent of taxpayers.