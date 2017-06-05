United Kingdom elections to go ahead after London attack

After the van crashed right by Southwark Cathedral, the stabbing spree began, with the attackers descending into Borough Market, a popular area on the south side of the bridge.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said on Twitter.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

Speaking outside King’s College Hospital on Sunday where her son is treated, Elisabeth O’Neil told Britain’s Sky News that “they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke”.

Police said officers from the Counter Terrorism Command unit had raided the properties and searches were ongoing in connection with attacks that killed seven people and injured more than 50 on Saturday night.

Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of the government’s emergency security committee on Monday to discuss the response to the third attack in Britain in less than three months.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation hospital said it was “on lockdown” to keep patients, relatives and staff safe, while a picture on social media showed armed police outside the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, where the walking wounded were reportedly taken. Two weeks ago, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

The head of the SITE intelligence group says the terror group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

“She was bleeding heavily from the neck and from her mouth”, he said.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose. She was not there when it happened but she said her employees were “quite distraught”.

He also moved to end the earlier controversy over his support for police use of “shoot-to-kill” tactics against armed attackers. He then saw a woman and man being stabbed while the attackers shouted: “This is for Allah”, and recalled how he tried to distract the men. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts. “I was just throwing it at them, trying to get them to chase me so I could get them out into the main road where the police could see them and obviously take them down”.