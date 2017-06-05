United Kingdom opposition leader Corbyn: “difficult” talks needed with Saudis after London attack

These could include: Longer jail sentences for terrorists and their accomplices; New powers for police and security agencies; Moves to counter radical propaganda and prevent the growth of segregated societies in the UK; And worldwide agreement to stop extremists using the internet to spread their message and plan attacks.

The Labour leader told ITV reporter Rachel Younger that the PM should resign over her record.

Mr Corbyn backed Mrs May’s insistence that the General Election must go ahead on June 8.

He said that she is “responsible for security failures of London Bridge, Manchester, Westminster Bridge” and that she should not be seeking re-election.

“We must resist Islamophobia and division and turn out on 8 June united in our determination to show our democracy is strong”, Corbyn said in the text of a speech due to be delivered in Carlisle, north England.

Criticising Mrs May’s record, he said: “You can not protect the public on the cheap. But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts.

“But it’s also about the powers that we give to the police”.

“And yes, we do need to have some hard conversations starting with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states that have funded and fuelled extremist ideology”.

“For example, the Conservative government during the Coalition period had commissioned a report on foreign funding of Jihadi groups and Jihadi terrorism. that has been put on hold”.

When Julia questioned this, Dowd said: “if you’re seriously telling me that Jeremy Corbyn, or anybody for that matter, with someone facing them with a gun or a potential bomb or a knife, that you warn them, tell them to stop, and they continue, you shoot them”.

“The mass murderers who brought terror to our streets in London and Manchester want our election to be halted”, he said.

“That is why it would be completely wrong to postpone next Thursday’s vote, or to suspend our campaigning any longer”.