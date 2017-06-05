United Kingdom police arrest 12 in east London

March’s attack near the Houses of Parliament had also seen attacker Khalid Masood mow pedestrians down in a vehicle on Westminster Bridge.

“She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the statement said.

“I live just off Borough Road and so that was really scary, because all the roads and the tube station and everything was closed down”, Turcich said.

Londoners take pride in, and sometimes joke about, showing fortitude during adversity.

British police said two “terrorist incidents” took place in London on Saturday after a van hit pedestrians on London Bridge and several other people were stabbed nearby in Borough Market.

Following the barbaric act of violence Prime Minister Theresa May said there is “far too much tolerance of extremism“. Three attackers were shot dead by armed police at the scene.

As emergency services rushed to respond, reports came in of multiple stabbings at Borough Market, which was teeming with people on a Saturday night.

“Muslims everywhere are outraged and disgusted at these cowards who once again have destroyed the lives of our fellow Britons”, Mr Khan said in a statement on Sunday. The force said the men were wearing what looked like suicide vests that turned out to be fake. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”. Her statement updated the public on the latest available information, including that numerous injuries were life-threatening.

Four police officers were injured in the attack, two were off-duty. He said he was “heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”.

Police block off London Bridge after a terror attack in London, Britain, on June 4, 2017. “People were throwing bottles at them, pint glasses, whatever they could pick up”. “They went “This is for Allah, ‘ and they had a woman on the floor”.

Witnesses described how passers-by threw chairs and beer glasses at the attackers in an attempt to stop them. He said he saw someone jump into the water to avoid being hit.

Seven people are alleged to have been arrested, according to locals who spoke to the newspaper.

Eyewitnesses recall what they saw and heard as the attack happened. “I chucked it, but I think I missed one of them, and then I picked up a stool, and I threw it at him”.