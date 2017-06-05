United Kingdom police detain a ‘number of people’ over London attack

On Monday, police issued a statement saying a “number of people” were arrested at two properties in east London in counterterrorism raids.

Police officers escort a woman to a van after raids in Barking, east London.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Floral tributes line the pavement outside Monument underground station in the London Bridge area of London, Monday, June 5, 2017.

Christine Archibald from Castlegar, B.C., was among the seven people killed in what U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May described as a “brutal terrorist attack“.

Meanwhile, the ISIS claimed responsibility for the London terror attacks, which rattled the city a day before killing seven and injuring 48.

Police said a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, then drove to the nearby Borough Market where the attackers went on a stabbing rampage.

The three attackers on Saturday night were wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been fake.

“A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack“, a statement posted on Amaq’s media page, monitored in Cairo, said. At least 48 people were injured in the attacks, including French and Canadian nationals. One has since been released without being charged.

"And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online".

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called the attacks in London a “horrific terrorist attack”, adding that he will do whatever is necessary to prevent such threats from reaching the United States.

She said since September 2014, when the terror threat was raised to probable, there have been four attacks, more than 60 arrests and 12 thwarted attacks.

The man, who was one of three attackers, entered the restaurant the couple had just vacated, knocking over the table they had been sitting at as he ran from security guards.

Islamic State militants had sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

She also said internet companies must not allow extremism a place to exist, and also put forward longer prison terms for terrorism offences, even relatively minor ones.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticized May, who was interior minister from 2010 to 2016, for cutting police numbers during her tenure in charge of the interior ministry.

Police have requested that the identities of the three terrorists are not revealed while the investigation is ongoing. It’s been over 24 hours with no news from the consulate.

“We must work around the clock to keep Australians safe, and that’s just not security and law enforcement and intelligence agencies, but the whole community must work together to stamp out radicalisation”, she said. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, he tweeted. But she proposed regulating cyberspace and said Britain had been far too tolerant of extremism. “I always stock up!”

In a telegram of condolences to May, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the London Bridge attack was “shocking in its cruelty and cynicism”, according to the Kremlin website. A lone British Transport Police officer confronted the attackers while armed only with a baton.