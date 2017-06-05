United Kingdom police detain a “number of people” over London Bridge attack

A similar attack in March on Westminster bridge, carried out by 52-year-old Briton Khaled Massood, killed four people and injured more than 50.

But as a former interior minister, May’s record on security is also under scrutiny – she reduced police numbers and oversaw the domestic intelligence agency, MI5. She has been criticized for staff cuts during her tenure as Home Secretary.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday blamed “evil” Islamist ideology and vowed to crackdown on extremist content online worldwide, warning that attackers were “copying one another”.

A woman called Sonia said police raided the house next to the one she lives in at 4am.

He said he thought it was more like a business address than a property where people live.

Speaking on Sunrise this morning, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the London attack showed people can use everyday items including motor vehicles and knives to harm innocent people.

One person has been released without charge.

Dr Walsh said the positive thing was the terror threat was directly in the forefront of those working in the AFP and ASIO.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said the barbaric acts, committed by so-called Muslims, run completely against the peaceful teachings of Islam.

Twitter user BatemanLDN said: “It woke me up along with the whole street”.

While the installations such as bollards on the streets was one way of keeping people safer we couldn’t rely on the government alone to protect us.

His companion, Rahman, wore a blue hoodie with the words “Muslims for Humanity”.

After escaping mass-casualty attacks for 12 years, the United Kingdom has suffered three in quick succession, suggesting the authorities aren’t able to stop low-tech improvised assaults carried out by individuals or small groups.

He stressed that he didn’t want to make people paranoid but it was crucial that Australians were vigilant and aware that this sort of attack could happen here.

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

Another French national is missing.

Police arrested 12 people on Sunday in the Barking area of east London in connection with the attack, and a “number of people” were arrested early Monday.

Of those, 21 are still in a critical condition.

“All ok – very shaken residents nearby though”.

“Armed response officers then responded very quickly and bravely and confronted the three male suspects who were shot and killed on Borough Market”, Rowley said. Turnbull would give no details about their circumstances. In the first incident on Saturday, a speeding van mowed down pedestrians on the London bridge.

Chancellor Angela Merkel: “Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination”, she said in a statement.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia, says Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

One of the attackers, described by witnesses as a clean-shaven man between 25 and 30 years old, stabbed about half-a-dozen people in the Globe pub before he was shot dead by police.

She posted on social media: “Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok”.

“I did my bit. but the authorities didn’t do their bit”.

Morrison said in a video: “All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife. I told him about our conversation and why I think he was radicalised”.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” the USA president said in one message.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

And the senior United States official in London on Sunday evening commended Mr Khan for his “strong leadership” in the wake of the attack.

However, the Metropolitan Police Service in London said that the incident in the residential area was a “stabbing” incident and was not connected to the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.