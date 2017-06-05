United Kingdom police have arrested 12 people over London Bridge attack

“I am kind of absorbing this at the moment because I can’t understand how it could have been him”, he told Sky News.

An armed police officer looks through his weapon on London Bridge in London, June 3, 2017.

A vigil and minute’s silence is to be held near London Bridge on Monday evening in solidarity with the victims of Saturday’s horrific terror attack. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market, a well-known fruit and vegetable market that’s also home to popular restaurants and pubs.

Seven people were killed, police said.

The BBC reported Mr Dowling had surgery for his wounds, which missed his vital organs.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, former Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday, “A travel ban will be cannon fodder to the recruiters”.

London police said officers killed the attackers within eight minutes of arriving at the scene. He said eight officers fired about 50 shots, and that one member of the public suffered a gunshot wound.

Witnesses described how passers-by threw chairs and beer glasses at the attackers in an attempt to stop them.

The suspected suicide vests were later found to be fake.

On Sunday, counter-terrorism police raided several addresses in the east London suburb of Barking, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that searches were continuing there.

He said security plans at forthcoming events were being reviewed, and cordons at London Bridge and Borough Market would remain in place for some time.

Trump’s appeal for his travel ban, which he says is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, followed his emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, resident Damien Pettit said. “It could have happened to me too”.

Last June, after the deadly shooting attack on a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Trump had tweeted: “Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance”. Trump said in a tweet.

“It is time to say, enough is enough”, she said.

The Labour party leader, who is hoping to win Thursday’s national election, said the vote should go ahead to show democracy would not be halted by the London Bridge attack that left seven dead and 48 injured.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick praised the “extraordinarily fearless actions by officers on and off duty first on the scene” who “ran towards the danger”.

One of the those stabbed was a British Transport Police officer, who suffered serious but non-life threatening wounds.

Witnesses praised police, including at the nearby Katzenjammers bar.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a auto into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

He also confirmed that an off-duty officer was also injured in the incident.