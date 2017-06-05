United Kingdom politicians suspend national campaigning after London attack – ITV

Corbyn was asked: “Given her record on policing numbers there have been calls for her resignation”.

The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party was unchanged at 12 points ahead of a June 8 election but May’s personal approval ratings turned negative for the first time, according to a ComRes poll published on Saturday.

The comments come after three terror attacks in the United Kingdom within three months and allegations that cuts to police numbers of 20,000 during May’s time as home secretary made the country more vulnerable to terrorism.

May called the snap election in April when opinion polls were showing she had a lead of more than 20 points over Labour under the leadership of left-winger Jeremy Corbyn.

And the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said Britain could not “allow terrorists to derail the democratic process”.

“Yes. We do have a problem – we should never have cut the police numbers”, he added. “We have to get serious about cutting off the funding to terror networks, including Isis, here and in the Middle East”, Corbyn said.

In a speech earlier today, May defended her record, insisting London’s Metropolitan Police force was “well resourced” and has “very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities”.

“It’s also very important to have a message of bringing communities together and that is something I always give very strongly at all of my events”.

“We have also provided funding for an increase in the number of armed police officers since 2015”.

With voters due to attend polling stations so soon after a trio of attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge hit the country, there are fears for the safety of voters and about the potential for terrorism to dominate an election that will decide the direction of the country as it moves towards Brexit.

Speaking as the brief pause in campaigning came to an end, Mr Corbyn said: “Our priority must be public safety and I will take whatever action is necessary and effective to protect the security of our people and our country”.