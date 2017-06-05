Investors have shrugged off a fresh YouGov poll showing the Conservatives’ lead over Labour down to just three points, as pollsters present a mixed picture of voter intentions ahead of next week’s general election.

Yesterday morning the pound fell 0.5 per cent to a little above $1.27 against the dollar, says the BBC, its lowest level in more than a month.

The findings are a stark contrast to the predictions of a massive Tory landslide when Conservative leader Theresa May announced plans for a general election in April.

The sharp reaction suggests that the currency markets are not prepared for a hung parliament, given all other polls have been pointing to a victory for May on June 8.

The opposition Labour Party could win 257 seats, up from 232 seats in 2015, YouGov said.

With just a week to go before Brits go to the polls, the latest survey puts the Conservatives just three percentage points above Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

The pound has been buffeted over the last two weeks as polls have depicted a tightening race, raising the possibility that Prime Minister Theresa May might not be able to get the increased majority she had hoped.

Campaigning in the city of Bath in England’s West Country, May was asked about the YouGov poll which dominated the front page of the Times newspaper in London. Britain has been pitched into uncertainty by the June 23 referendum result, with Cameron announcing his resignation, the economy facing a string of shocks and Scotland making a fresh threat to break away.

May called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations, to win more time to deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip on the Conservative Party.

We would highlight that YouGov’s result highlights an important additional problem: neither the Conservatives nor an alliance of Labour, Liberal Democrats and SNP might be able to muster a majority. Analysts at the USA bank believe that a coalition of center-left parties would lead to a “soft” Brexit (preserving privileged access to the EU’s single market and not clamping down so hard on immigration), which might be better for the United Kingdom economy and its currency (paywall).

“Corbyn is selling a wonderland”, The Sun said.

And Corbyn has been seizing the moment, making a last-minute decision to participate in a debate with other party leaders.

May backed the “remain” campaign in the runup to last year’s referendum on European Union membership, though she made few public appearances, but has repeatedly sought to present herself as the only party leader able to make a success of Brexit despite giving few details of how she will handle the negotiations.

Britain could be on course for a hung parliament in nine days’ time, according to a new projection that suggests the Conservatives could fall 16 seats short of an overall majority.