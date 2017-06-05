The death toll from a terror attack in London had risen to seven Sunday morning – in addition to three suspects who were shot and killed by police.

“These people say they are doing this in the name of God, which is an absolute joke”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “heartbroken” a Canadian had been killed during the attack. France itself is still under a state of emergency after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.

Outside 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Theresa May, said enough is enough, and set out plans for the government to better combat radical extremism. She called for global agreements to regulate cyberspace and said Britain needs to become more robust at preventing the internet from being used to the advantage of extremist groups.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis released a statement emphasizing the importance of the country remaining united, saying: “After Westminster and Manchester, we stood together defiant”.

Officials in the United Kingdom say that after the van hit pedestrians on the bridge, three men armed with large knives then fled the scene and started attacking people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market.

Police say officers shot dead three attackers within minutes of receiving the first call Saturday night.

London police have raided two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connectio. The alleged connection to the attack was not revealed.

“We have already made significant progress, but of course, there remains much more to do”, said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

More than 12 people were arrested in London in Sunday’s raids following the attack.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for more global control of the internet to take away terrorists’ “safe spaces” to spread their ideology and gain recruits.

Her family in Castlegar released a statement, asking people to volunteer their time and labour to a homeless shelter in her memory.

Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism, said the attacks have the hallmarks of “virtual planners”, who direct logistics of attacks over encrypted cellphone apps but never actually meet the attackers.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the attack early Sunday, railing against “political correctness” and noting that the attack involved weapons other than guns. And on Sunday he tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said. “But we must not let them”.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured. Like numerous people fleeing the scene, Owen escaped the carnage in a nearby pub.

Along the way, he mischaracterized the mayor’s position, renewed a trans-Atlantic feud stretching back a year and widened his rift with the United States’ traditional European allies a bit further.

“He was right in front of me with only the glass of the door between us”.

He said that he helped a man and his partner, even taking the woman into his arms because she was too upset to walk properly.

Britain has weathered two other terrorist attacks in recent months.

Candice Hedge is one of 48 people recovering in hospitals across London after her throat was cut as she relaxed in one of Borough Market’s many bars.

The so-called Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s London attack, British media reported Sunday. Abedi died at the scene.