United Kingdom trying to establish if London attackers had support, says police chief

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday warned its citizens against travelling to Britain after the London Bridge attack, the third in the country linked to militants in three months.

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

Corbyn’s less than whole-hearted support for police “shoot-to-kill” powers may also be raised over the next few days.

As so often in such serious situations, the police responded with great courage and great speed.

He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks.

President Donald Trump is criticizing London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following a deadly attack there. Twenty-one remained in critical condition Sunday. My prayers are with the victims and all those affected.

American newspapers had sparked condemnation in the United Kingdom throughout the day for headlines declaring London “under siege” and “reeling“, but after the second terrorist strike on the country during the short six-week campaign alone there is a sense of British democracy being under attack.

Trump was on his first global trip when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Machester on May 22, killing 22 people.

And at the same time, the security and intelligence agencies and police have disrupted 5 credible plots since the Westminster attack in March.

One neighbour said one of the attackers had recently asked him how he could hire a van. Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack. “Things need to change … enough is enough”.

First, while the recent attacks are not connected by common networks, they are connected in one important sense.

May responded to the attack by calling for an overhaul of the strategy used to combat extremism, including a demand for greater worldwide regulation of the internet, saying big internet companies were partly responsible for providing extreme ideology the space to develop. But it can not be defeated through military intervention alone. It will only be defeated when we turn people’s minds away from this violence – and make them understand that our values – pluralistic, British values – are superior to anything offered by the preachers and supporters of hate.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”, May said.

Facebook policy director Simon Milner said the company wants to “aggressively remove terrorist content” and “provide a service where people feel safe”.

As the attack was unfolding Saturday night, the president tweeted an unconfirmed account of events and renewed his call for his travel ban – rejected by lower courts and now under appeal to the Supreme Court – to be reinstated.

However such was the political nature of her address in Downing Street, Labour said they felt it breached the break in campaigning hostilities, citing her four-point plan to tackle extremism laid out on the steps of No 10 as clear electioneering. “We are the safest global city in the world”.