United Kingdom watchdog closes probe of PwC over Tesco audits

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has announced that it is ending its inquiry into Tesco’s accounts for 2012, 2013 and 2014. According to the company’s 2014 annual report, PwC was paid £5.5m for audit and audit-related services during the year, plus an additional £4.1m for non-audit work, making a total of £10.2m.

The FRC, which past year closed an investigation into Tesco’s former Chief Financial Officer, Laurie McIlwee saying there was not a realistic prospect of proving misconduct, added it would continue investigating other Tesco auditors.

It said in a statement: “The executive counsel to the FRC has concluded that there is not a realistic prospect that a tribunal would make an adverse finding against PwC LLP and certain members in respect of the matters within the scope of the investigation”.

The inquest was one of several undertaken by a number of United Kingdom regulators after a £263m blackhole was identified in Tesco’s financial statements in 2014. The supermarket chain was fined £129m this year as a result.

PwC was the supermarket’s auditor when it was discovered that Tesco had inflated profits by £263 million in 2014, action that the Financial Conduct Authority deemed as market abuse earlier this year.

At the time, the SFO made clear that the DPA only relates to the potential criminal liability of Tesco Stores Ltd and does not address whether liability of any sort attaches to Tesco plc or any employee, agent, former employee or former agent of Tesco or Tesco Stores Ltd.

Philip Clarke, the former chief executive officer of Tesco, and former group commercial director Kevin Grace both escaped prosecution over the debacle.