United States carries out historic ballistic missile intercept

The test, conducted over the Pacific Ocean, was the first live-fire test event against an ICBM-class target for GMD and the us ballistic missile defense system.

The successful $244 million endeavor on Tuesday marked the first live-fire test of us defenses against an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to the Pentagon.

The Defense Department said it will continue to evaluate other data to determine how the system performed.

The test, the first of its kind in almost three years, was created to prepare for any North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile strike and marked a key milestone in the USA missile defense system’s development.

Just yesterday, North Korea launched an unidentified object suspected to be a ballistic missile, the South Korean Army reported yesterday. A test failure would have raised new questions about the defensive system, but wasn’t likely to compel the Pentagon to abandon expansion plans. To shoot down an ICBM is a challenge because its speed is faster than the short-range missile.

The Pentagon declared the missile-defense system ready for combat in 2004, but its testing history has been mixed.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Alabama), chairman of the House Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee, said the successful test will help deter US adversaries.

North Korea has launched 12 missiles this year and successfully tested three new missile systems, two of which may be the technological predecessors to an eventual North Korean ICBM. However, he said that the layout is not the layout of the North Korean missiles.

The Associated Press said the Pentagon calls the tactic “hitting a bullet with a bullet”. According to the agency, this test was the 18th one for the interceptor.

USA national intelligence director Dan Coats warned Congress last week that “North Korea is an increasingly grave national security threat to the United States because of its growing missile and nuclear capabilities combined with the aggressive approach of its leader Kim Jong Un”.

“This is part of a continuous learning curve”, said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, ahead of Tuesday’s test.

The mock device was created to simulate a missile fired from either North Korea or Iran.

“This test clearly demonstrates to our adversaries that our homeland missile defense system remains on track to defend our country”. The GMD consists of a land-based, fire-control system and interceptor missiles created to strike ICBMs in flight outside the atmosphere.

“All our systems performed exactly as designed”, Vice Adm. Jim Syring, head of the Missile Defense Agency, told reporters Wednesday during a phone briefing.