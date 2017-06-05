United States hackers could have framed Russian Federation in election hack, claims Putin

But Mr Putin told NBC he was only told afterwards who Mr Flynn was.

The Washington Post has reported that in a NY meeting in December with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak, the 36-year-old Kushner suggested setting up a back channel of communications with Moscow.

“You and I, you and I personally”, Putin told Kelly, according to a partial transcript released by the network. “Your lives must be boring”. Beyond pandering to NBC’s “LIttle Big Shots” audience, it felt more like a commentary on the environment Kelly left than a preview of where “Sunday Night” is heading.

The Russian leader, a former KGB intelligence officer, is not given to unguarded moments or admissions of guilt.

Echoing remarks President Donald Trump made on the campaign trail, Putin also questioned the need for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

“There is a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United States intelligence services”. He was sacked for what the administration said was lying about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia … even in America, Latin America”, Putin said.

Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to try to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying about their private conversations. “I never know where people spreading disinformation is coming from”.

“NATO was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union”, Putin said through a translator. “I ask you on behalf of Russian Federation, and I appeal to the American side”, Putin said, “help the newly elected president, the head of the United States administration”. For me, this is just incredible.

“You have created a sensation out of nothing”. So far, it has been reported that he had undisclosed conversations with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Kushner.

Putin said that he had not sat in the seat for much of the dinner, and that he barely spoke to Flynn. I didn’t even really talk to him.

“This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr. Flynn”, he added.

Flynn was sacked by Trump in February after less than a month on the job following claims he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the USA, during the transition period. Putin, slouched over in his seat, scoffed at the idea. “Where would we get this information from?”

“Have you lost your mind?”

Putin, however, accused the United States of interfering in foreign elections.

Putin was asked about reports of long-standing corruption and repression of dissent in Russian Federation.

“Why do feel you have the right to ask us these kind of questions?” “A child” could have hacked the election, he said. Both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees as well as the FBI are conducting simultaneous investigations into the prospect of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and collusion with associates of Donald Trump’s campaign.

“That sounds like a justification”, Kelly said. Putin said he had no knowledge of such a proposal. “It sounds like a statement of fact”.

His interpreter – who sounded indignant – located an occasional colloquialism, like “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction”.