Michael Bloomberg is pledging to fill a funding gap created by President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, offering up to $15 million to support the United Nations agency that helps countries implement the agreement.

“His job saving decision has driven the left insane, and hundreds are expected to march in Washington D.C.to protest President Trump’s actions” said the email invitation by the Fairfax GOP.

His interpretation was a tiny, tiny bit wrong, according to the MIT professors who authored the research he cited.

The Kremlin said the deal, which seeks to limit global warming to as close to a 1.5 degrees Celsius increase as possible, would be less effective without the participation of major countries, Reuters reported. As the New York Times reported Thursday, the US has promised to supply up to $3 billion in aid for developing nations by 2020 to help them meet their emissions-cutting goals.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt still won’t answer whether President Trump believes climate change is a hoax, saying the question is a distraction from the issue of whether the Paris Climate Agreement was a good deal for the U.S.

“The Paris agreement is irreversible and will be implemented because it is our responsibility”, he said.

He suggested Trump thinks the climate change issue “is still important”, adding that Trump wants to “stay engaged on the issue”.

The Obama administration previously pledged in 2015 the USA commitment to the agreement, planning to cut its greenhouse gas emission 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord on Friday.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the USA economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.

Speaking with MIT Technology Review on Thursday, he added, “This idea that the Paris agreement has a negligible impact on future climate change is certainly not what we conveyed and was not the conclusion of our analysis”.

“The world applauded when we joined Paris. Make our planet great again”, Macron said.

He also called the decision disastrous for the city and said it had made America weaker and the world less safe.

In a joint statement, France, Germany and Italy said the climate deal could not be renegotiated.

However, the rest of the signatories pledged to defend the agreement and not to backtrack in the fight against climate change.

Nevertheless, the announcement was appalling in its rejection of the science and history of climate change, and smacked of the USA president’s contempt for India and China.