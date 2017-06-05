United States recognises India as major partner, says defence secretary James Mattis

The North regularly threatens to destroy the United States and says its missile and nuclear programmes are needed to counter USA aggression. Indonesia’s Minister of Defense said terrorism threat in this region has evolved into “unprecedented immediate level of emergency”. “That is why it is alarming”. And it is a direct threat to Russian Federation. “That is our principle position”.

Fomin spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an worldwide security conference in Singapore attended by defense ministers and experts from 39 countries, including U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The United States has struggled to slow North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, which have become a security priority given Pyongyang’s vow to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.

Backing fresh sanctions on North Korea, Russia’s deputy United Nations ambassador Vladimir Safronkov stressed in June that “the choice here has to be made in favor of using diplomatic tools to the maximum extent possible”.

But Mr Fomin had similar sentiments.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Saturday (Jun 3) reaffirmed the “excellent and longstanding” defence ties between Singapore and the United States, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

Stressing China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha islands and their adjacent waters, spokesperson Hua Chunying said China has always been committed to peacefully solving disputes through consultation and negotiation with countries directly concerned.

The situation in the South China Sea has improved and shown positive development momentum, Hua said, citing the success of the first meeting of the China-Philippines bilateral consultation mechanism, and the agreement between China and ASEAN countries on the framework for the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.

Mattis said seeking China’s cooperation on North Korea did not mean Washington would not challenge Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea.