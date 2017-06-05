‘Unjustified’ Cut of Gulf Ties Aims to Put Doha under ‘Guardianship’

NPR’s David Welna, who is traveling with Tillerson and Mattis, notes that the rift among USA allies “comes just 10 days after President Trump addressed an anti-terrorism summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, and some see Trump’s siding there with Sunni monarchs and his rhetoric against Iran as having given a kind of green light to blackballing this Gulf nation”.

The diplomatic fallout also threatens the global prestige of Qatar, which is set set to host the 2022 World Cup.

In the same context, the Qatari Foreign Affairs statement said that the Arab Gulf countries’ decision has been undertaken in full co-ordination with Egypt for the sake of imposing “guardianship” on Qatar.

“Qatar has been exposed to an instigation campaign based on allegations that amounted to absolute fabrications, which proves that there are premeditated intentions to cause damage to the state”.

Saj Ahmed, the UK-based chief analyst at StrategicAero Research, warned of disruptions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as further afield.

The Foreign Ministry today announced that Pakistan has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

The countries all ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

Consequently, Egypt is declaring closing all its airspace and sea ports before all Qatari transportation means as a step to secure Egyptian national security.

The move follows UAE severing all diplomatic relations with Qatar, in a coordinated decision with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing the wealthy Gulf Arab state of supporting terrorism.

It was not immediately clear how Monday’s announcement would affect other airlines.

Ties between Saudi Arabia, the bastion of Sunni Islam as well as a loyal ally of the White House, and Iran, the Shia power close to the Kremlin, have been broken since they support each other’s enemies in proxy wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

GACA also said all Saudi commercial and private air operators shall be banned from operating to Qatar.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Gulf nations to stay united.

He insisted that the United States was open to playing any role to help address the impasse within the divided Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The decision of the Arab countries will have a negative impact on the region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday called on all sides of the dispute to press ahead with dialogue and overcome differences in a “peaceful way”.

“We see the stability in the Gulf region as our own unity and solidarity”, Cavusoglu told a news conference. Some of the market’s top blue chips were hit hardest, with Qatar National Bank, the country’s largest bank, dropping 5.7 percent. “It is possible those flights will have to be cancelled but we do not know yet”, said Nandan Parob of Mohammed Al Mulla Travels & Tourism. It has spiralled since.

Economic fallout was immediate: Some of the Middle East’s biggest airlines announced they are suspending flights to Qatar.