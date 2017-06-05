Unjustified cut of Persian Gulf ties aims to put Doha under Guardianship

As Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain made a decision to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar and closed their airspaces and seaports to the Gulf country, airlines are in a fix as many passengers are stranded at airports.

The Gulf states banned their citizens from travelling to Qatar and ordered Qatari citizens to leave within 14 days.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli have announced that they are ending their sponsorship agreement with Qatar Airways.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state”. It is the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates. Bahrain also recalled its diplomats from Qatar, it added.

Qatar has consistently denied any support for extremists or Iran and did so again after today’s move by its neighbours. But what are the Saudis really anxious about? Western officials also have accused Qatar of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists like al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, once known as the Nusra Front. However, it remains a major financial patron of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012.

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain all chose to sever ties with Qatar, blaming it for backing militants especially in the Qatif region.

In a sign that the rift in Qatar’s relations with its near neighbours was deepening, one Saudi newspaper reported that members of a prominent Saudi family had demanded that Qatar’s state mosque, the Sheikh Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque, be renamed.

Riyadh cut diplomatic relations and closed borders with its neighbour to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”, the official Saudi Press Agency said. Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing civil war in Yemen.

UPDATE: Qatar has issued a statement through Al Jazeera: “The measures are unjustified and are based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact”. It appeared to be timed in concert with an earlier announcement by Bahrain similarly cutting ties.

The Maldives later followed suit, according to Al Arabiya.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad says it is suspending flights to Qatar amid a growing diplomatic rift.

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has also suspended all flights to Qatar, the company tweeted on Monday.

NPR’s David Welna, who is traveling with Tillerson and Mattis, notes that the rift among US allies “comes just 10 days after President Trump addressed an anti-terrorism summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, and some see Trump’s siding there with Sunni monarchs and his rhetoric against Iran as having given a kind of green light to blackballing this Gulf nation”.