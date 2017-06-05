Unstoppable Warriors beat stunned Cavaliers in Game 2

The 51-year-old American, last year’s NBA Coach of the Year, made the announcement less than two hours before the tip-off of game two of the best-of-seven championship series against visiting Cleveland.

James carried the team on offense and defense, scoring 29 points and stealing the ball several times. “I get drawn in too much of what I’m doing right now in the present and my only focus is what I can to help this team be better for game two”.

Kerr last coached in Game 2 of Golden State’s first-round victory against the Portland Trail Blazers before incessant pain, a remnant of surgery almost two years ago, caused him to sit out.

While James has delivered – he had a triple-double Sunday night in Game 2 – it hasn’t been almost enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant led the way for the Golden State Warriors, finishing with a game-high 33 points, to go with 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and five blocks in his team’s 132-113 win. Part of the reason the Cavs were able to beat the Warriors previous year is that, at times, Kyrie and LeBron were the two best offensive players on the court. Golden State G Klay Thompson played in his 78th career playoff game, breaking a tie with SG Jeff Mullins for the most in Warriors franchise history.

The Warriors have been unnerving opponents for a while: They’re 28-1 since March 14 and are now the first National Basketball Association team to win the first 13 games of a single postseason.

Kerr is strongly considering a return to the bench for Game 2 on Sunday. “Going into Game 2, we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot more better on the defensive end”. This isn’t an effort thing, it’s just personnel – Kyle Korver can’t guard anyone, and Cavs coach Tyronn Lue tried to go with Channing Frye but has given up on that experiment.

Smiling, cracking jokes and looking more comfortable than he has in recent weeks, Kerr declared himself ready to be back on the bench for Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“They’re going keep to coming, man”, Curry said. We made a lot of mistakes. “Us and them probably have been the best in the league at it. …”

James enters Game 2 against Golden State having been part of 58 road playoff wins. In different ways, but familiar sights again after re-emerging to give the Warriors even more to feel good about, just in case controlling the game and the Finals as a whole isn’t enough.

“The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series”, said Kerr, who last coached in Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series against Portland.

“You waiting on him to go across the line”, Durant replied.

Thompson came out of Game 1 dragging the anvil of a 3-for-16 shooting night from the floor behind him.

Its no ifs, ands, or buts,  James said.

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors sought help from Nash to add to his repertoire.

“So, I’m excited and it’s good to be back”.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

James and Kyrie Irving shot 19 for 42 between them but the sloppy ball handling allowed the Warriors to take almost as many shots – 106 – as they had points, and 20 more attempts than the Cavs’ 86.