Unsure of US, Asia builds new alliances against China

‘Donald Trump’s announcement today is obviously very significant but Australia will carry on because as our prime minister has made very clear, when we sign up to worldwide agreements… we will follow through, ‘ Mr Frydenberg told ABC TV on Friday.

Malcolm Turnbull delivers the keynote address at the Asia Security Summit on Friday.

In a much-anticipated keynote speech to a major security meeting in Singapore on Friday night, Mr Turnbull expressed confidence the U.S. would remain engaged in Asia despite worldwide despondency in the wake of its Paris climate pact withdrawal.

The Prime Minister said China understandably would play a larger role in the region but warned that if its expression of newfound power meant upsetting the rules and laws that have underpinned stability for decades, China itself would lose out.

Cyber security is a vital priority on the national security agenda of both countries, said Mr Turnbull. He criticised China’s conduct in the South China Sea by condemning “unilateral actions to seize or create territory or militarise disputed areas”.

"Trump's "axis of denial" is a greater threat to global security than terrorism". "We have to take responsibility for our own security and prosperity".

“We have every confidence in the confidentiality of the intelligence we share”, Turnbull said.

Other panels during the conference will feature the defence ministers of Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and Canada, as well as the Chairman of Pakistan’s military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

“Our interests will not align on every issue – but we have to find a unity of objective”, he said.

While terrorism is a key item on the agenda, the region will also be listening closely to Mr Turnbull’s address as it grapples with the “fickle nature” of American foreign policy and whether they can arely on the U.S. to engage in ongoing security challenges, Australian National University defence and strategic expert John Blaxland told AAP this week.

‘The prime minister should be absolutely clear with the USA administration about Australia’s views, ‘ opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong told ABC radio.

Turnbull, whose foreign and defense ministers are scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis in Sydney next week, also said he had utmost confidence in Australia’s intelligence alliance with the U.S.

On his part, Mr Turnbull said earlier in the day after visiting the Botanic Gardens: “The relationships between Australia and Singapore get closer all the time”. On one level this was unexceptional, he said, “but the fact that he chose to put it in was also interesting”. “Visa arrangements that enable us to have more engagement of businesses, Australian businesses operating here, Singaporean businesses operating in Australia”, Mr Turnbull added.

Mr Frydenberg said without the United States, about 70 per cent of the world’s emissions were covered by the Paris agreement.

As prime minister in 1993, Paul Keating was critical of USA preferences for a “hub and spokes” system of relations.

‘Australia does too, ‘ Mr Frydenberg said.