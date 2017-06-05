(UPDATE) Islamic State claims responsibility for London attack

Police said a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, then drove to the nearby Borough Market where the attackers went on a stabbing rampage.

A French national was also killed in the attack.

Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, took on gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London.

“There are in the five that we have foiled and these three recent attacks, in some of them there are undoubtedly global dimensions”.

Another victim, 32-year-old New Zealander Oliver Dowling, is in a coma after being stabbed in the face. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Ferguson had been walking a few steps ahead of his fiancee on the bridge, and then held her as she died, said Ferguson Rowe.

Law enforcement officials in major US cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Business Editor of British newspaper the Sunday Express, Ho was stabbed in the throat after he “selflessly intervened as the knife-wielding terrorists attacked a bouncer in the doorway of the Southwark Tavern, in Southwark Street”, the Express reported.

Among the injured, 21 were in critical condition, according to Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

She described the police response as “extraordinary” and praised an off-duty officer who fought three knifemen with his bare hands when they rampaged through Borough Market.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday police believe the three men shot dead by police were the lone perpetrators of the attack and therefore raising the threat level to the top at “critical” was not warranted.

President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May after Saturday’s terror attacks in central London. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant.

Britain was already on high alert following the recent attack on a concert by United States pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead.

Grande gave an emotional performance on Sunday at a benefit gig in the city for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren, including some who had been at her show.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said, adding there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Both the ruling Conservative Party and the Labour Party said on Sunday they would suspend their national campaigning for the upcoming election for a day.

May said the attacks were not directly connected, “but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face” as “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

As we returned on our number 25 bus just after10pm we got the first hint that something awful had happened.