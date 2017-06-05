UPSC results: Karnataka`s Nandini KR tops civil services exam

“I feel on top of the world today”, Bhat, an Indian Forest Officer at present based in Lucknow, told PTI over the phone.

Hailing from Kembodi village in Kolar district, about 100km from Bengaluru, Nandini is the eldest of the two children of her parents – Ramesh, K.V. 56, and Vimala K.V. 54.

“Gopalakrishna was a meritorious student from his childhood”. She was M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology’s gold medalist in civil engineering. “We are very happy as she is the topper this time”, her brother is reported to have said. She cleared the exams in her second attempt and was posted in the revenue service.

“While studying in Class 5 itself, Nandini would say she would join IAS so that she could become a deputy commissioner”, recalled her father. Her optional subject was Kannada literature. And according to her securing the first rank has come as a pleasant surprise.

The second rank is scored by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and he is a topper among all male candidates. The last time, it was Vijayalakshmi Bidari (daughter former IPS officer Shankar Bidari) who had secured the first rank. Of the 2,961, the UPSC has selected 1,099 for the services. These numbers include 22 orthopedically handicapped, 7 visually challenged and 15 hearing impaired candidates.

Including the topper Nandini K R, three female candidates found their place in top ten, Saumya Pandey (4th rank) and Shweta Chauhan (7th rank) are other candidates.

Gender, caste, personal determination, language – the recently published results of the civil services examination 2016, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), tell powerful stories of triumph.