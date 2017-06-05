US Asia-Pacific Presence ‘Healthy, Robust, Valuable,’ Dunford Says

Sources on Friday said the “busy schedule” of Arun Jaitley, who handles both the finance and defence portfolios, did not permit him to attend the three-day security forum this weekend. Manohar Parrikar had represented India as the defence minister at the SLD a year ago.

The dialogue was divided into five sessions, focusing on the USA and Asia-Pacific security, maintenance of rules-based regional order, new challenges for crisis management in Asia-Pacific, building a common ground on regional security, threats to the global and regional security.

“Our fear is driven by the reality that it is only the US that is powerful enough to set red lines with China.”Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said Asia was still trying to figure out Trump’s policy in the region”.

We will also review the excellent progress made across the four pillars of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: trade and economic, defence and security, innovation and science cooperation and cultural exchange. Subsequently, the Indian side was in talks with organisers of the conference for a speaking slot for Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre. “Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also out of the country”, said a source. There will be no ministerial delegation from India but representatives from the Indian High Commission in India, members of the BJP foreign cell as well as representatives from New Delhi-based think tanks will participate in the event. A congressional delegation, led by House Armed Services Committee chairman Mac Thornberry, is also attending the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the annual Asia security summit, known as Shangri-La Dialogue, took place from June 2 to 4.