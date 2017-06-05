US, Aust stand together on N Korea tests

The repeated successful missile tests by the North demonstrated steady progress in the country’s pursuit of a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the mainland of the US.

Speaking at a security summit in Singapore, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada applauded America’s presence in the region and its tough stance on North Korea.

She said necessary defense facilities built in a sovereign state’s territory represents its self-protection and self-defense rights, and has nothing to do with the so-called “militarization”.

Trump’s stated position isn’t always in line with what he ends up doing, however, and with a slew of former generals in top positions, all of whom made their careers out of USA interventionism, the idea that America will engage in anything but aggressive meddling seems doubtful.

But the North Korean government denounced these latest sanctions as “a crafty hostile act with the goal of putting a curb on the DPRK’s [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it”, Reuters quoted the foreign ministry spokesman as saying on Sunday, in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. “We must stand shoulder to shoulder to intensify pressure on North Korea”.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told defense ministers and experts from 39 countries that Pyongyang’s missile defense system “has a real function”.

French Minister for Armed Forces Sylvie Goulard noted that North Korea is the only country to have conducted nuclear tests in the 21st century, including two past year alone.

“Someone I can work with”, says Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein in describing the new United States (US) Secretary of Defence, General (R) James Mattis.

China has balked at USA involvement in the dispute and last month accused a United States warship of trespassing after it sailed near a reef claimed by Beijing.

In an apparent reference to China, he also opposed countries militarising artificial islands and enforcing excessive maritime claims unsupported by global law.

“In short, the rules-based regional order is under challenge”, she said.

“At the same time, we encourage them to actively seek out opportunities and partnerships with other like-minded nations as we do the same to sustain and maintain the peace”. The Japan authorities has informed the citizens that they would be notified of an imminent missile attack on Japan 10 minutes prior to the projectile hitting the country and the government has also published a guide on protection against “armed attacks and terrorism”.

The three-day security conference, which ends Sunday, is also expected to focus on Islamic extremism, including the fight against the Islamic State group.