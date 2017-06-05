The Japanese government described the USA withdrawal as “regrettable”.

“Those of you that focus on that are chasing a rabbit down a hole”, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said to reporters in Tokyo on Monday. Is man having an impact?

Before March 2011, Japan had little experience decommissioning nuclear power plants, even intact ones, so it has been studying the 1979 meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania, where the damaged reactor was mothballed but the other remains operational.

Seko said he was sorry the United States had made a decision to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord, but added that he was reassured after hearing Perry’s comments on the environment, according to the trade official. Seko was reassured the US remained committed to reducing emissions, the official said.

Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko expressed feelings of regret that the U.S. had pulled out of the Paris climate pact when meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry here on Monday.

Seko, who is economy, trade and industry minister, and Perry may also exchange views on Toshiba Corp. after the Japanese conglomerate’s US nuclear affiliate Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, casting doubt on the future of nuclear power projects Westinghouse was involved in. “It would be a good challenge for them”.

Perry on Sunday had inspected the Fukushima nuclear plant and offered continuing USA support for decommissioning the plant damaged by a tsunami.

The two officials also agreed to continue discussions on further cooperation in other energy areas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewables, the official said.

“Those that would say, “well you created this void where China is going to take over” – no, we’re not stepping back and we haven’t created a void”, Perry said.

Perry said America, as it has led the effort in tackling carbon reduction and clean coal technology, will continue to be a leader in developing clean energy and its technology.