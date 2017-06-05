US official downplays effect of Gulf rift on extremist fight

A low-priced airline based in the United Arab Emirates says it is suspending flights to Qatar along with other Emirati airlines over a growing diplomatic crisis.

As instructed by the UAE government, Emirates will suspend its flights to and from Doha, starting from the morning of June 6 until further notice, an Emirates airline statement on its website said. Saudi Arabian Airlines also stopped its flights to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and key allies on Monday cut ties with Qatar, the world’s top seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG), accusing it of supporting extremism and sending shockwaves through the energy industry. It has four daily return flights to Doha.

“In terms of oil flows it doesn’t change very much but there is a wider geopolitical impact one needs to consider”, Jakob added, explaining that a breakdown in relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia could weaken the OPEC-led agreement on production cuts.

U.S. secretary of state Rex Tillerson and defense secretary Jim Mattis said that they did not expect a decision by some Gulf countries to sever ties with Qatar to affect the fight against terrorism but urged them to address their differences.

Shortly after, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates announced they would be ending diplomatic ties with Qatar.

The nations have also cut off all air and sea movement to the peninsular country. It wasn’t clear if the decision would affect the American military operations.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Qatar’s policy “threatens Arab national security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and interests of the Arab nation”, Al Ahram news agency reported.

Last month, Qatar’s state-controlled news agency posted comments purportedly from its emir that praised Iran and called Hamas the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. It has spiraled since.

UAE-based Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai have announced suspension of flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday (June 6), following a major diplomatic row within the GCC.

Qatar Petroleum’s exports of jet fuel are unlikely to be disrupted as the aviation fuel is usually shipped to worldwide markets, said the first source.

Bahrain announced early Monday that it is severing diplomatic relations with neighboring Qatar and cutting air and sea connections with Doha, accusing it of meddling in its internal affairs.

Both the UAE and Egypt made the announcement on their state-run news agencies within minutes of each other.

Qatar Airways, the country’s flag carrier, didn’t respond to requests seeking comment. Saudi Arabia had also expected Egypt to send ground troops to help the coalition it is leading against Shiite rebels in Yemen, but Cairo has balked.

The comments, later denied as fake by Qatar, came after the USA president Donald Trump and King Salman of Saudi Arabia agreed to arms deals worth up to $110 billion (Dh403bn) at a summit on May 20 in Riyadh.