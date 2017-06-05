US praises Modi’s call for freedom of navigation for peace and growth

“We will still be there”, he said.

“Artificial island construction and indisputable militarization of facilities on features in worldwide waters undermines regional stability”, he said, noting that China’s military buildup of the man-made beachheads differed from what other countries had done.

In opening remarks, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull expressed disappointment over Trump’s recent withdrawals from both the Paris Climate Accord and the Trans Pacific Partnership – a multilateral trade deal that was supposed to bind the USA economically with 12 other Asian nations.

Beijing’s approach is different not only in terms of the nature of weaponization on the artificial islands, Mattis said, but for “China’s disregard for global law, it’s contempt for other nation’s interests and its efforts to dismiss nonadversarial resolution of issues”.

“Coupled with reckless proclamations, the current North Korean program signals a clear intent to acquire nuclear-armed ballistic missiles, including those of intercontinental range, that pose direct and immediate threats to our regional allies, our partners, and all the world”, he said. Mattis said the interests of the United States allies would not be used as bargaining chips.

“Words must be followed by actions”, Mattis said.

Contradictory statements emerging from the Trump administration have made some long-time U.S. allies apprehensive, observed a former senior USA official.

“For me, the troubling thing is I don’t know what the strategic plan of the United States is”, Cohen added.

Adding to the uncertainty is the rapid rise of China as the preeminent superpower in the region.

President Duterte is eyeing the approval of the code of conduct to avoid conflicts in the disputed South China Sea before the end of the year.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Qiyu Xu, a top official at the Army’s National Defense University, asked about strengthened defense ties between the United States and Taiwan, an island that Beijing views as a breakaway province from China.

Speaking to the press, Lieutenant General He Lei, vice president of the Academy of Military Science of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army who is here for the dialogue, said:”If the Taiwan issue is talked about, one should not mention the Taiwan Relations Act only”.

At a news conference yesterday in Singapore, Lieutenant General He Lei (何雷), deputy president of China’s PLA Academy of Military Science, said the Chinese government is firmly opposed to any U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

“China always adheres to the path of peaceful development, and believes that all countries, big or small, strong or weak, should be equal, coexist peacefully and jointly safeguard security in the Asia-Pacific region”, He Lei said.