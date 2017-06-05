US President Trump Has “Total Confidence” In Son-In-Law Kushner

Kushner is reportedly being investigated for a meeting with a Russian official in which the pair allegedly sought to establish a back-channel communications apparatus to discuss military policy in Syria.

In a familiar refrain, Trump tweeted that it was “fake news”, but he is now under considerable pressure, with several investigations under way into his team’s links with Russian Federation, which is accused of hacking Democratic Party emails in order to help Trump win the White House.

He declared his “total confidence” in Kushner, who boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and global responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

“Sounds like he’s more than glad to talk about all of these things and instead of getting wrapped up into a lot of hyperbole, as these things can sometimes do, I think talking with him directly and getting him to answer any and all questions as he said he would do would probably be the prudent course of action”, Corker told NBC.

“He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars”.

Trump also said he trusts his 36-year-old senior adviser, Kushner, because he is a very good person. From a Congress point of view, he never told us it was fake.

Schiff said the government needed to “get to the bottom” of the matter and urged a review of Kushner’s security clearance “to find out whether he was truthful”. When asked if it would concern him, though, if someone in the administration tried to set up a back channel with the Russian embassy or the Kremlin, McMaster replied “no”.

With all eyes on President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner amid allegations that he attempted to establish an unorthodox back-channel with Russians during the presidential transition, a Wall Street Journal report reveals just how many eggs Kushner has in his basket. “I would not be concerned about it”. Homeland Security chief John Kelly said the latest scandal to engulf the administration was “no big deal”. In an interview with Australian television ABC News on Monday, McCain said he simply did not like Kushner’s possible ties to Russian Federation. Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators a year ago as they began scrutinizing former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s connections with Russian officials, the two sources told Reuters.

The FBI’s focus on Kushner does not necessarily mean he is suspected of a crime, nor is he considered a subject of the bureau’s wider probe of Russian Federation.

The White House has denied that Trump pressured Comey in any way, though the Federal Bureau of Investigation director is believed to have written detailed memos on his discussions with the president that indicate the opposite.

When Trump retweeted the article, appearing to defend Kushner, the media buzzed: was his job really in danger?

The Senate and House Intelligence committees are also leading their own investigations, but not with an eye to bringing criminal charges.