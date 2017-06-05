US productivity flat in first quarter, while labor costs up

From the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017, productivity increased 1.2%, reflecting a 2.5% increase in output and a 1.3% increase in hours worked.

Since 2007, productivity increases have averaged just 1.2 percent. The robust efficiency gains of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when US firms adopted new advances in information technology, have faded and productivity growth has downshifted dramatically over the past decade.

Economists blame low capital expenditure, which they say has resulted in a sharp drop in the capital-to-labor ratio, for the weakness in productivity.

Companies have been hiring more workers to maintain output.

Compared to the first quarter of 2016, unit labor costs rose at a 1.1 percent rate. Fourth-quarter unit labour costs were revised down to show them declining at a 4.6 per cent rate from the previously reported 1.3 per cent pace of increase.

Washington, DC, June 5, 2017- Nonfarm business sector labor productivity was unchanged during the first quarter of 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, as both output and hours worked increased 1.7%. Hourly compensation increased at a 2.2 percent rate in the first quarter rather than the 2.4 percent pace reported in May.