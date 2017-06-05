US reassures Australia of continued close ties

Speaking after a meeting with Australia Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Marise Payne in Sydney on Monday, Mr Tillerson said the Paris accord was entered into by the previous administration, and Mr Trump believed it did not serve the American people well.

US Studies Centre research fellow Dougal Robinson says the timing of the meeting – just five months after Mr Trump was inaugurated – is a positive sign for Australia as it comes just weeks after the US president met Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in NY and follows Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Sydney in April.

Two top White House officials held high level talks with Australia’s foreign and defence ministers in Sydney on Monday, in the wake of the London terrorist attack.

Separately, Tillerson said a decision on whether to send additional troops to try to stabilise the security crisis in Afghanistan was still under review.

“We now take the time.to make certain that foreign fighters do not stay to return to Paris, France, to Australia, to wherever they came from, and bring their message of hatred and their skills back to those places and attack innocent people”.

“That’s why we’re here”, Tillerson said. “We need to fight the ideology, extremism, political diplomatic means but we also need military tools as we see for instance in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria”.

At the 15th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, held from Friday to Sunday, Mattis and Payne had urged China to become more involved and to use its influence over North Korea to end its missile program.

Reacting to the London attacks, Mattis said: “We are united.in our resolve, even against an enemy that thinks by hurting us, they can scare us”. “Well, we don’t scare”.

According to the Associated Press, Mattis and Tillerson spoke alongside their Australian counterparts at the opening of a joint meeting expected to touch on a range of subjects including defeating Daesh, stabilizing Afghanistan and dealing with North Korea’s nuclear threats.

Police say three men drove a van over London Bridge on Saturday and struck pedestrians before crashing the vehicle outside a pub.

She said “countering terrorism” would be high on the agenda during the meeting between Mattis and Tillerson.

“The global terrorist threat is ever evolving, we’ve seen brutal attacks in a number of European cities, we’ve thwarted attacks here in Australia, and so we want to discuss with you the links back into the Middle East“, she said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday the United States and its allies would continue to fight against Islamist extremists and would not be scared by attacks against the West by the Islamic State group.