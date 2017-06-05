US recognises India as major defence partner: James Mattis

Asean remains a bright spot in the global economy and trade deals like the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a potential EU-Asean, Free Trade Agreement and China’s One Belt One Road Imitative set the regional group on the right trajectory.

He has maintained that India supports freedom of navigation and seeks “utmost respect” for global law, amid China’s muscle flexing in the region.

China claims sovereignty over all of South China Sea.

India will once again go unrepresented at a senior level at the prominent Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), the annual security forum in Singapore that brings together defence ministers, top military officers and experts from the Asia-Pacific region as well as others like the USA and Europe.

Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources. They also shared that education and counter-radicalisation messaging are vital in strengthening national defences.

“We can not accept Chinese actions that impinge on the interests of the worldwide community, undermining the rules-based order that has benefited all countries represented here today including, and especially, China”, he told some 500 delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue which focus on defence and security.

“We must work together through our regional institutions for the common good, reject the de-globalization impulse with a principled and sustained commitment to greater economic integration, embrace opportunities, and address the vulnerabilities of the digital age”, said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a keynote speech to open the event.

“We seek a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China”.