US recognises India as major defence partner, says Secretary James Mattis

U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis told the Singapore forum that Washington remained committed to the region and insisted it would oppose China’s militarisation of the disputed South China Sea, one of Asia’s most volatile hotspots.

The sanctions resolution “is a crafty hostile act with the goal of putting a curb on the DPRK’s buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it”, the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by its official KCNA news agency. He also said he thinks China ultimately will see it as a liability rather than an asset.

The U.N. Security Council first imposed sanctions on Pyongyang in 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs and has ratcheted up the measures in response to five nuclear tests and two long-range missile launches.

In an apparent reference to China, he also opposed countries militarizing artificial islands and enforcing excessive maritime claims unsupported by worldwide law. In April, US President Donald Trump said that he was working with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to resolve the “North Korean problem“. “We can not and will not accept unilateral, coercive changes to the status quo”. A congressional delegation, led by House Armed Services Committee chairman Mac Thornberry, is also attending the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The deputy minister said that Russian Federation has announced several initiatives to strengthen collective activities in the region and develop common code of conducts for all sides in Asia-Pacific.

“While competition between the US and China, the world’s two largest economies, is bound to occur, conflict is not inevitable”, he said.

The North’s foreign ministry “condemns and outrightly rejects the sanctions racket put forth by the United States and the UN Security Council to prevent the strengthening of our nuclear deterrence”, a ministry spokesman said.

The North says it needs nuclear weapons to forestall the threat of U.S. attack.

Both also reaffirmed the significance of the 2015 enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, which deepened bilateral cooperation in non-conventional security areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity and biosecurity, MINDEF said.

“We want to stop this”.

Nuclear forces, the statement said. North Korea is threatening a sixth nuclear test.

It was the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks. “As a matter of national security, the United States regards the threat from North Korea as a clear and present danger”.

On Friday, Mattis addressed those concerns on his way to Singapore. An Australian questioner asked, in light of Trump’s abandonment of an worldwide trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and his withdrawal from the Paris climate deal, “why should we not fret that we are present at the destruction of” a global rules-based order?

While Mattis explained that some Americans think the USA bears an “inordinate burden” on the global stage, he said American isolationism is a thing of the past.