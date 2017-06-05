US recognises India as major defence partner: US Defence Secretary

Later, Bernama reported Hishammuddin as describing the new United States Secretary of Defence, General (R) James Mattis, as “someone I can work with”.

They also spoke about the importance of the US’ continued presence in Asia Pacific in ensuring peace and stability, and discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Sulu Sea and the Southern Philippines, the ministry said.

The 16th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 4 wrapped up after the three-day sitting, giving commitments to fostering regional cooperation, towards effectively coping with regional security challenges.

Mattis also said that while the United States welcomes China’s economic development, an economic and political friction between the two sides is anticipated, as Washington can not accept Chinese actions that impinge on the interests of the global community. The Defense secretary, paraphrasing Winston Churchill, said Americans will do the right thing “once we have exhausted all possible alternatives”.

At the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, Hishammuddin had a slot to speak on the topic, “New Challenges For Crisis Management In The Asia-Pacific”, alongside Canada Minister of National Defence Harjit Singh Sajjan, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Pakistan Armed Forces, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

Mattis and Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen affirmed the long-standing bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Singapore, Ross said, including countering violent extremism from terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

In addressing these challenges, Hishammuddin proposed five solutions, amongst them, championing moderation both within and across borders, and renewing commitments to regional and worldwide cooperation.