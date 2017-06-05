US says test shows missile defenses outpacing ICBM threat

Experts have launched an interceptor missile from an underground bunker air force base “Vandenberg” in California on the mock ICBM launched from a test site Ronald Reagan in the Marshall Islands.

According to the plan, a 5-foot-long “kill vehicle” released from atop the interceptor zeroed in on the ICBM-like target’s mock warhead outside Earth’s atmosphere and obliterated it by sheer force of impact, the Pentagon said.

This was the first live-fire test event against an ICBM-class target for GMD and the US ballistic missile defense system.

Meanwhile, North Korea has warned today that it is prepared to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) at any time, as the United States successfully tested a system created to intercept them. The GMD is created to destroy intermediate and long-range ballistic missiles threatening the US homeland. However, the U.S. might also be facing several missiles at the same time.

The long-planned test vindicated the expensive, complicated effort to defend the United States homeland from missile attacks -but there’s still no stopping a real attack from a determined foe like North Korea.

“I was confident before the test that we had the capability to defeat any threat that they would throw at us”.

Defense officials said, “It’s the proverbial bullet hitting a bullet”. Tuesday’s test alone cost some $244 million to carry out.

This week’s successful ICBM intercept test by the United States sends a clear message to North Korea that the U.S.is capable of shooting down any oncoming missile from the communist nation, a senator said Wednesday.

Coyle also noted, “The mock enemy target was only barely of ICBM range and slower than an ICBM from North Korea to Los Angeles”, adding, “The closing velocity, the closure rate between the target and the interceptor also was slower than an intercept would be between a North Korean ICBM and a USA interceptor”.

The test, designated Flight Test Ground-Based Interceptor (FTG)-15, will provide the data necessary to assess the performance of the GMD system and provide enhanced homeland defense capabilities. The missile was tested over the Pacific Ocean. Critics are also questioning whether the test is capable of providing defense against an actual North Korean ICBM.

North Korea has demonstrated their ability to salvo fire a number of ballistic missiles in a single attack in previous missile attacks.

The technology behind the GMD is extremely complex, and the system uses globally deployed sensors to detect and track ballistic missile threats. Earlier this year, Kim Jong Un announced that North Korea is close to testing a long-range missile.