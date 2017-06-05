US takes combative tone in the face of global criticism

That’s where we spent the last several weeks, focused upon the merits and demerits of the Paris agreement.

It is clear that whoever takes office in the United Kingdom on the 9th of June will be committed to tackling climate change. He has previously called climate change a “hoax” and indicated he was leaving the agreement, saying it’s a “bad deal” for the US economy. And it is one of the biggest threats to our present world and to the future of our planet. Nonetheless, senior White House officials did little to dissuade reporters of the possibility Trump rejects science, The Guardian reported.

“The bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States“.

“We have got a president who is going to look out for the environment”.

On Friday, in his first public remarks since the announcement, Tillerson shrugged off the significance of Trump’s decision, emphasizing the United States’ “terrific record” on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and saying he hopes people can “keep (the decision) in perspective”.

Mr Trump’s top climate advisor Scott Pruitt was indignant: “The world applauded when we joined Paris“.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the us economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.

The Trump campaign urged the president’s supporters in the area to attend the event Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon across from the White House in Lafayette Square. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

The UN chief said he was “deeply convinced” that USA “states, cities, the business community, the civil society will also remain engaged, will bet in the green economy”.

During the President’s recent meeting with Pope Francis, the Pope gave President Trump a copy of his encyclical Laudato Si’ and encouraged him to protect the Earth and remain in the Paris Climate Accord. “If nations around the globe want to see to learn from us what we’re doing to reduce our Carbon dioxide footprint, we’re going to share that with them”.