US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will have sweeping impacts, experts suggest

“Americans don’t need Washington to meet our Paris commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it”, Bloomberg said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

May’s office says she spoke to President Donald Trump after his announcement and “expressed her disappointment with the decision”. But Reuters reported that White House documents cited a 2016 study titled “How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?”, produced by the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change.

It used to be that whatever the United States did, a vast portion of the world would follow suit. Pruitt was asked at least four times by reporters about whether Trump believes in climate change, or thinks it is a danger, and he gave similar responses each time.

And Friday morning, his counselor Kellyanne Conway was also asked the question on ABC’s “Good Morning America“.

Although he wouldn’t speak for President Trump, Pruitt did share his own opinions on climate change. They said the 197-nation agreement “cannot be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, noting it offers “substantial economic opportunities for prosperity and growth in our countries and on a global scale”.

“We are leading with action, not words”, Pruitt added.

Singapore also reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Trump announced Thursday at the White House his administration would immediately stop implementing the “bad” 195-nation accord brokered by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015 in tandem with Chinese leaders.

“Global warming is occurring, that human activity contributes to it in some manner”. We were going to take steps, front loading our costs while the rest of the world waited to reduce their Carbon dioxide footprint.

Baker had said he was disappointed in Trump’s decision and committed to promoting clean energy and reduced carbon emissions in MA, but demurred when asked earlier in the day about joining the coalition.

“They weren’t doing enough and America was carrying the load, so I think by negotiating a better deal, hopefully we can get a better result for our country and the world”.