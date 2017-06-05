USA ambassador praises London mayor after Trump critique

Police received reports of a van speeding into pedestrians on London Bridge at 2108 GMT. The three attackers later abandoned the van when in the nearby Borough Market and began a stabbing spree. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

We’ll undoubtedly know more about this story as it develops today, and likely through the rest of the week, but for now all we can say is that the victims are in our thoughts and prayers.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

The announcement comes after 12 people were arrested in Barking on Sunday night following raids at a flat – believed to be the home of one of the attackers, reports the BBC.

He said the company “works aggressively to remove terrorist content” and that law enforcement are alerted “if we become aware of an emergency involving imminent harm to someone’s safety”.

“We were all stuck!” said Marcia Rainford, a 58-year-old who said she was sealed into her building complex with her mother and two children.

Moreover, in the last three months, Salafi jihadist terrorists have killed 34 civilians in the United Kingdom and wounded at least 214 by a mixture of crude (Westminster and London Bridge) and more sophisticated (Manchester) tactics.

Secondly, she said we need to shut down the “safe space” the internet is providing to terrorists, calling for worldwide action to regulate cyberspace.

Four women were taken away from a block of flats in Barking, a Reuters photographer on the scene said.

“Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station”, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said.

Speaking in Downing Street following the van and knife attack that has killed seven and injured 48 in London, the Prime Minister said it was time to say “enough is enough”.

“Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons”.

Major parties suspended national campaigning Sunday out of respect for the victims, although the right-wing UK Independence Party said it would keep campaigning to show the extremists they couldn’t sidetrack democracy.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support”, the White House said in a statement.

He said he thought it was more like a business address than a property where people live.

“And after, people screaming scared, and boom boom boom”, she said, adding that she could hear an explosion and four or five gunshots. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

People from around the world were caught up as hundreds cowered in pubs and restaurants, barricading themselves inside as the attackers stalked the streets. “It was a rampage really”, he said.

In fact, last month two men were killed in Portland, Oregon after they intervened to try to stop a passenger on a light-rail train from yelling anti-Muslim hate speech.