USA embassy in London directly contradicts Trump’s Twitter attack on London’s mayor

The violence at London Bridge has once again exhibited the model of a scary new type of terrorist threat: low-budget weapons aimed at “soft targets” in shocking, high-impact attacks.

Khan didn’t respond to Trump; a spokesman said pointedly that the mayor had “more important things to do”.

“We need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online“, Britain’s prime minister said in a statement.

Mr Turnbull also joined calls for a crackdown on extremist material on major social media sites, saying there is “too much tolerance” for the message of militants on sites such as Facebook and Twitter. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market.

Former vice president and 2000 Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore said on CNN’s “State of the Union”: “I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”.

According to Mark Rowley, a senior officer in London’s Metropolitan Police Service, eight officers fired upwards of 50 rounds at the attackers. At the time, Trump’s proposed Muslim ban applied to all Muslims from all countries who were not US citizens, but Trump said he welcomed Khan’s election and would make an exception for him.

London’s police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names haven’t been released.

Social media users pointed out that if gun laws in Britain – which has some of the world’s toughest restrictions on firearm ownership – were more like those in the USA the attackers might indeed have wielded guns and caused a vastly higher toll.

NHS England said 21 of those are in a critical condition. Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were shot dead by police.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Britain needed to have hard conversations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism.

Trump tweeted that it was time to “stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, and scorned Khan.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said on Twitter after the London attack.

Trump either misunderstood what Khan had said or distorted it. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones”, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ms Archibald is the first person killed in the attack to be identified.