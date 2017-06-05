USA gunman killed eight after rowing with wife

A number of area law enforcement agencies responded to assist with the manhunt before Godbolt’s capture, including the Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, wildlife officers, Brookhaven Police and the sheriff’s departments in Pike, Amite, Walthall, Copiah and Lawrence counties.

The rampage happened at three separate locations in the county, according to a statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation carried by The Associated Press and Reuters.

While sitting on the ground in handcuffs surrounded by law enforcement officers, Godbolt told the Clarion-Ledger of his intentions.

Durr was a two-year veteran of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and a four- year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department. The slain officer was identified as William Durr, 36. Rushing says Durr was married and had an 11-year-old son.

Godbolt will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder, per the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, was detained at one of his crime scenes after authorities caught up with him. “I told him to wake up”.

After murdering eight people over the weekend, a MS man said his intention was to have God kill him but he ran out of bullets.

“I’m devastated. It don’t seem like it’s real”, Mitchell said outside his yellow frame house, in a community of modest houses, trailer homes and small churches set among thick woods. His name is Willie Cory Godbolt, not Corey. Godbolt said he had gone to a residence to talk with family members-specifically his wife, her mother, and her stepfather-about taking his children home. People who didn’t even live at the house, but that’s what they do. But “then he reached into his back pocket”.

Godbolt says he went on the killing spree because he loved his wife and kids and Bogue Chitto.

The sheriff said that a 16-year-old male is safe after being taken hostage allegdly by Godbolt.

According to the Associated Press, the rampage began at Godbolt’s in-laws’ house in Bouge Chitto after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy arrived when a neighbor called 911 over a domestic disturbance.

Authorities in MS say a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff’s deputy, early Sunday morning.

Three other females were also found dead. The other victims were not yet identified.