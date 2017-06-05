USA mayors and governors defy Trump, will stick to Paris agreement anyway

Donald Trump claimed he was representing Pittsburgh when he left the Paris climate accord this week but its mayor has now come out and criticised his decision.

As he did all last week after Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit carbon dioxide emissions, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt dodged direct questions from “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.

The accord “would undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty…”, Mr. Trump, who had campaigned in the 2016 election promising to pull out from it, said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord “can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”.

Plank joins the opposition from chief executives such as Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., Tim Cook of Apple Inc. and Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical Co.

Finally, in an interview set to air on Sunday, U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley gave a more straightforward response: “President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation”, she told Jake Tapper.

“I have not had an opportunity to have that discussion”, Spicer said.

In the statement, Plank said it is “our collective responsibility” to protect the earth.

“The bottom line is that the Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States“, Trump said.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace call on President Trump to reconsider his decision, which, if implemented, will have long-term negative effects on the health of the planet.

“Thank you, everybody”, Trump said. “We’re supposed to get rid of ours”, the President said, adding that the agreement “is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the U.S”. He vowed during the election campaign to “cancel” the Paris agreement within 100 days of becoming president on January 20 in order to bolster United States oil and coal giant, which bankrolled his campaign. “We’re just not going to agree to frameworks and agreements that put us at an economic disadvantage and hurt citizens across this country”.